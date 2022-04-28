Beware Of Fake WhatsApp Support Accounts, They Can Steal Your Data And Money

WhatsApp is a scammer’s paradise. People use it for various purposes, including payments these days and attackers have become smart in duping them. The latest episode of the WhatsApp scam includes fake WhatsApp Support accounts, claiming to fix your account issues when there aren’t any.

According to multiple users in this report, this scam usually involves a warning message from a fake WhatsApp Support account, which has a fake verified (tick) within the profile photo.

Fake WhatsApp Support Account Scam: How It Works?

The attackers pretend to be from the WhatsApp support team and are hopeful of extracting personal information from the user so that their account does not get terminated. As you might be aware, WhatsApp never messages anyone from its Support account, and definitely does not ask for your debit/credit card details.

All these details are of no use to the platform, as it only helps you chat with other contacts, In some countries like India, it does have the payment option but that also works through the Unified Payment Interface or UPI ecosystem, making sure that your payment details are not stored on any server by WhatsApp or the companies.

How To Identify Fake WhatsApp Support Account?

The first thing you will notice about a fake WhatsApp Support account is the verified sign will be on the profile photo, instead of being next to the contact name. When you come across the former, make sure to never share details with such contacts, block them and report the account right away.

Even for normal cases, users should follow a general practice of following the basics. Be it WhatsApp or any other platform, do not click on links sent from unknown/unreliable sources, and also never share confidential details such as your card number, or OTP with such accounts.

You must have heard about cases where in people click on QR codes to make payment, but they end up sending money instead.

Such scams are prevalent now, and it’s up to the user how they protect themselves from such scammers.

