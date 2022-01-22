Beware Of This Nintendo Switch Scam That Promises Heavy Discount On Handheld Console

Nintendo is warning buyers of the Nintendo Switch to stay clear of the fake websites that are scamming people by offering a Nintendo Switch console at a discounted price. The Japanese console maker has warned people that buying the Nintendo Switch from unauthorised sites could mean users may be potentially providing these websites with their personal and financial information, which can be misused. The Nintendo Switch OLED model is only available via the Nintendo Website or Amazon in India. It is priced at Rs 37,990 in the country.

“Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites," Nintendo said in a tweet. Nintendo also issued a statement from its Japanese webiste saying that the fraudulent website is purporting to be an official retailer, and is using the company’s name and logo in order to sell “heavily discounted" items like the Nintendo Switch OLED model. “If you purchase a product on a fake site, you may be scammed by fraudulent acquisition of personal information," the statement reads.

The company has not linked or named the website in question, so we can not tell as to what this fraudulent website is offering and for how much of a discount. Nintendo has, however, alerted the Japanese consumer rights agency, and the cybercrime department of the Japanese police.

The Nintendo Switch arguably the most popular handheld gaming console and is close to selling 100 million units. Given the popularity, people want to get their hands on the console, especially at a discounted price, making buyers the best target for scamming potential buyers. The console has also been in short supply, increasing the chances of buyers jumping on the opportunity to get their hands on the console.

