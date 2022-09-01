Biggest Tech Launches Earmarked For September: iPhone 14, Moto Edge 30 And More

September kickstarts what is arguably the most riveting time for tech launches every year. Biggest of them all, the Apple Event is earmarked for September. Now, September, this year, brings a host of new exciting smartphone launches including the iPhone 14 Series, ROG Phone 6D Ultimate and more. Read on to know about the tech launching in September, 2022.

Apple Event: iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch Series 8 and ‘Pro’

Apple has announced its “Far Out" event for September 7, 2022. The new iPhones are expected to see a price hike this year. Multiple reports, including one by the noted analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo, claim the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 models could start at $1,049 and $799 respectively.

Moreover, it is expected that only iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are to ship with the new A16 Bionic processor this year, with Apple choosing to retain the older A15 for the standard models - iPhone 14 and iPhone Plus. The new models are also expected to feature an updated primary 48 megapixel camera sensor from Sony.

The Apple Watch Pro, according to rumors, is expected to include a bigger 1.9-2.0-inch touchscreen and a 47mm case. The Apple Watch Pro may have a significantly larger form factor. It may also have a squared-off, flat design to increase the watch’s durability. On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to feature more of the same that the current Series 7 offers, albeit with a new S8 processor.

Poco M5 Launch and The Debut of Helio G99 in India

Poco is set to launch its M5 smartphone on September 5, 2022. Poco is yet to confirm the specifications, but it is supposedly going to feature a 6.5" FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Earlier in August, Poco’s Twitter account had teased that their new phone would be the first to feature the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset in India.

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Event

On September 8, Motorola will organize an event that is expected to showcase the upcoming Moto Edge 30 smartphone. Rumors point towards it launching with the flagship Qualcomm chipset - The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. We might also see it donning a 6.5-6.8" OLED display, 8/12GB RAM and a 4600 mAh battery. Chances are, that it will ship with Android 12, with Android 13 following suit in an update later this year.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate To Feature Dimensity 9000+

The ROG website indicates that the launch of the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is set for September 19, 2022, at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time, or 8:00 AM, if you are in New York. ROG Phone 6D is going to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chip. Also, it is more than likely that the phone is going to share core components including the FHD+ 165 Hz display, the same 6000 mAh battery and AirTriggers that the other ROG 6 Series phones ship with.

