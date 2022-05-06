Bill Gates Says Elon Musk Could Possibly Make Twitter "Worse"

Tech billionaire and Microsoft founder Bill Gates has responded to Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter. Gates was responding to speculations around his disagreement with Musk, saying that the Tesla CEO could possibly make Twitter a “worse" platform.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Gates said he is unsure of Musk’s intention of buying the micro-blogging platform. During his chat, Gates also talked about shorting Tesla, something Elon Musk had reportedly confronted him about, among other things. “He actually could make it worse," Gates said. He also said that buying Twitter is an uncertain move from Musk. Gates said it is not clear what Musk will do with Twitter, before backtracking a little, saying that he won’t assume what’s going to happen. “If Musk makes Twitter worse, I’ll speak about that, but I won’t assume what’s going to happen," Gates said.

Musk, who acquired Twitter for about $44 billion, has said that he plans to make the platform better by adding more features, and by making the algorithms open source. Musk has also said that he wants to bring a feature to allow people to edit their tweets, and has expressed his desire to keep the platform “free speech."

Elon Musk recently criticised Apple for the 30 percent commission the iPhone-maker charges developers for listing their apps on the Apple App Store. Musk shared his views on the App Store fees via a series of tweets this week and looks to be the latest to join a long list of detractors who find Apple’s policy hard to understand. Musk even stated that the App Store fee is like, “a 30 per cent tax on the internet."

