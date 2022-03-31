Black Shark 5 Pro Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Chipset And 16GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications

Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone is finally official, and heavy users can feast on a lot of power thanks to its latest hardware rig. Black Shark 5 Pro gets the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is a new concept for smartphones. The screen gets high refresh rate support, and the battery comes with 120W fast-charging compatibility as well.

Black Shark 5 Pro Price And Availability

Advertisement

Black Shark 5 Pro gets a starting price of $660 (Rs 50,000 approx) and the phone will be available in China from April 2 onwards. Black Shark 5 Pro global launch could happen in a few months.

Also Read: Apple iPhone Is Not Getting An Under-Display Touch ID Anytime Soon: Kuo

Black Shark 5 Pro Smartphone Specifications

Black Shark 5 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ with a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen supports 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate which is ideal for gamers. Black Shark has added shoulder buttons with a magnetic touch that pops out on the side.

Advertisement

Black Shark 5 Pro comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM. But things get really exciting on the storage front, as Black Shark has equipped a mix of SSD and UFS 3.1 storage technology. This means users get 256GB of SSD space, and the rest is part of UFS 3.1. Black Shark says the new technology will deliver better read and write speeds. The phone has four microphones for better voice delivery for calls and gaming as well.

Also Read: Microsoft Build 2022 Developer Event Taking Place On May 24: Here’s What We Expect To See

For imaging purpose, Black Shark 5 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. It’s good to see Black Shark improve the cameras on its latest device.

Advertisement

Black Shark has offered a 4,650mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging to give you 0 to 100 per cent juice in 15 minutes. The phone’s got special features to control heating, which is paramount while you enjoy games for long hours.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Along with the flagship Black Shark 5 Pro, the company has launched the Black Shark 5 and the Black Shark 5 RS for buyers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.