Home » News » Tech » Black Shark 5 Series Gaming Phones Now Launched In Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Black Shark 5 Series Gaming Phones Now Launched In Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Black Shark 5 Pro flagship gaming phone comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.
Black Shark 5 Pro flagship gaming phone comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Black Shark launched the new 5 series gaming smartphones in China earlier, and now people in markets like the Europe, UK and North America can buy it.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: June 11, 2022, 16:27 IST

Black Shark 5 gaming smartphone series is now available globally. The popular lineup made its debut in China earlier, and available in other parts of the world from this week onwards. Black Shark 5 and the Black Shark 5 Pro devices come powered by Snapdragon chipset, feature a high refresh rate display which is a must for gamers, and have the advanced cooling technology to keep the phone going strong.

Black Shark 5 Series Prices

Black Shark 5 prices start from $550 (Rs 42,970 approx) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while you have to pay $650 (Rs 50,700 approx) for the higher 12GB RAM variant that gets 256GB storage.

As for the Black Shark 5 Pro, the prices for the 8GB RAM model start from $800 (Rs 62,500 approx), $900 (Rs 70,300 approx) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and there is a 16GB RAM model as well that costs $1000 (Rs 78,100 approx). The phones will now be available in North America, the UK and parts of Europe.

Black Shark 5 Series Specifications

Black Shark 5 and the 5 Pro come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display that offers 1080 x2400 pixels resolution and supports 144Hz refresh rate along with 720Hz touch sampling rate. The screen provides you with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is compatible with HDR 10+ content as well.

Black Shark 5 gets the Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Pro model is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. As we mentioned, Black Shark 5 comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM, while the Pro has a 16GB RAM model as well.

Black Shark 5 carries a primary 64-megapixel camera at the back, while the Shark 5 Pro has a 108-megapixel shooter. The ultrawide sensors are the same on both phones.

Both the phones come loaded with a 4650mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone gets the Android 12-based Joy UI 13 version out of the box, and you also have pop-up magnetic triggers, which again are targeted at the gamers.

Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: June 11, 2022, 16:27 IST