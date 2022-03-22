BlueStacks Launches New Platform to Let Creators Modify Smartphone Games

Cloud-based Android gaming platform, BlueStacks, has launched the ‘Creator Studio & Creator Hub’ for modding and sharing modded games in India. The platform would allow developers and tech enthusiasts to modify mobile games developed on the Cocos, Unity and Unreal engines. The company also hopes that the majority of mobile gamers will play modded games by 2025. The BlueStacks mobile game modding is available now for free for modding on BlueStacks X app player and here for modding on the cloud.

BlueStacks hopes to reach over four billion users and 4.5 million creators with its Creator Studio & Creator Hub. Modding has been a part of the PC gaming community for quite some time, but mobile game modding could open new avenues. For instance, PUBG was originally a mod for the game Arma 3.

The BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub will enable modding three levels: basic, intermediate, and advanced. Basic modding involves playing with colour, and users can test dark mode for a game “akin to Instagram filters". Intermediate modding links to in-game events such as effects on-screen during kill or win shots. Lastly, advanced modding will enable users to change 2D and 3D textures, including game elements like avatar’s clothes. The company adds that BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub is powered by now.gg and now.gg’s NFG platform to allow developers to separate game code, game events and game art, and more. The modded versions could be shared via a link.

The BlueStacks Creator Studio & Creator Hub debuted globally last week, and the platform seemingly received a positive response from streamers and gamers. The company says Garena Free Fire emerged as the most modded game, and ‘Running Trump’ is the most used effect so far. Speaking over the development, Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg said making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up “endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever."

