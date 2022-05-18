boAt Launches Its First Bluetooth Calling-Enabled 'Primia' Smartwatch in India

Indian tech brand boAt has announced the launch of its first-ever Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, boAt Primia. The smartwatch comes with a large round AMOLED display, and even a built-in speaker and microphone to allow users to access Voice Assistant directly from the device. Unlike most budget smartwatches, the Primia boasts an old-school look with a metallic design and classic leather strap. Users will get access to a host of fitness features and they can track records with the boAt Crest App.

boAt Primia Price in India

Advertisement

The boAt Primia Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling will be available for an introductory price of Rs 3,999 for the first 1,000 customers on Amazon and the boAt official website. Post this, the smartwatch will be available at Rs 4,499.

ALSO READ: Philips Headphones (TAA4216) Review: 5 Things To Know About These Headphones Worth Rs 8,999

boAt Primia Specifications

The smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels to provide “sharper details" even under bright sunlight. The company says boAt Primia allows users to access Voice Assistant directly from the watch, and customers can get connected with Google and Siri voice assistants on their smartphones. Along with this, the boAt Primia smartwatch has an in-built heart rate, SpO2 (bloody oxygen level), and stress level tracker to help users track their physical health.

We get traditional health trackers to monitor step counts, calorie burn records, and the distance travelled. It also has a sleep tracker to help users track their sleeping patterns (light or deep). The boAt Primia comes with 11 Active Sports Modes for intense sports sessions such as basketball, badminton, football, spinning, climbing, cycling, yoga, treadmill, or just a brisk walk or a run.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

Interestingly, the Primia doubles as a smart entertainment remote to play, pause or choose a favourite track, or capture photos through your smartphone right from the wrist. Other key features include an IP67 rating for protection against dust and water and up to 7 days of battery life. With the boAt Crest App, customers can also build a crew of friends and family to share their fitness journey. The Wellness crew guardians will further aim to help them keep track of health.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.