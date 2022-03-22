boAt Launches New 'Airdopes 411' Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Priced at Rs 1,999

Indian audio maker boAt has launched new true wireless earbuds in India, namely Airdopes 411 ANC. The key feature of the new boAt earbuds are the addition of active noise cancellation that many premium TWS earbuds offer. However, it remains highly affordable despite the feature. The audio mode typically needs to be enabled manually to eliminate ambient sound. On paper, the mode enhances the sound quality as external noises are now eliminated. boAt claims that the ANC on Airdopes 411 can filter sounds up to 25dB.

boAt Airdopes 411 ANC Price in India

Advertisement

The boAt Airdopes 411 ANC’s MRP is listed at Rs 4,990, but the earbuds are retailing at Rs 1,999 on the official website. Users can choose between payment modes like card, UPI, or cash on delivery. The company is also offering free shipping in India.

Interested customers can purchase the Airdopes 411 ANC in black, blue, and white colours.

boAt Airdopes 411 ANC Specifications

The boAt Airdopes 411 ANC feature an Airpod-like design with long stems. The charging case also adopts the same colour as the earbuds. The boAt Airdopes 411 ANC feature an Airpod-like design with a long stem. The new boAt TWS earbuds come with 10mm Drivers, and the earbuds support Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice assistants. Users can also use touch controls to manage volume and ANC mode.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Advertisement

Other features include IWP(Insta Wake-N-Pair) technology to ensure “seamless" connectivity between the smartphone and earbuds. We get Bluetooth 5.2 support, and customers can use them with Android and Apple smartphones. The boAt Airdopes 411 ANC’s charging case packs a 320mAh battery that supports the company’s ASAP Charge technology. boAt claims 10 minutes of charging would offer an hour of music playback. The total music playback is rated 17.5 hours with the case. Lastly, the earbuds appear to lack an IP rating for dust and water resistance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.