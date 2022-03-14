boAT Wave Pro 47 Budget Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Launched in India

Indian wearable brand boAt has launched a new smartwatch dubbed Wave Pro 47, in India. The smartwatch takes inspiration from Apple Watch in terms of the square-shaped dial, and it offers features like 24×7 health monitors, customised fitness plans, live cricket scores and a lot more. It is available in three colours, and the device can function with both Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. The smartwatch will hope to rival budget offerings by Noise, Ambrane and more that sell devices at around the Rs 4,000 range.

ALSO READ: Android Smartphone Users, Watch Out for This New Security Risk Called ‘Dirty Pipe’

Advertisement

boAT Wave Pro 47 Price in India

The boAT Wave Pro 47 carries a price tag of Rs 3,199, and it is available in Active Black, Deep Blue and Pink colours. Customers can purchase the watch via the boAt India website and partner channels. It comes with a one-year warranty, and the boAt Crest App is available for free on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

boAT Wave Pro 47 Specifications

Advertisement

Since it is a ‘made in India’ smartwatch, the boAt Wave Pro 47 gets custom watch faces sporting the Indian flag and map. It comes with a 1.69-inch HD display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness - suitable for indoors and outdoors. Customers can also choose between over 100 cloud-based watch faces. In terms of health sensors, the smartwatch can monitor heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen level (SpO2).

Advertisement

There’s also a Daily Activity Tracker with Multiple Sports Modes including Walking, Treadmill, Running, Indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, and Football. The Daily Activity Tracker automatically records your daily calories burnt, steps taken and distance covered. Users can track these details via the boAt Crest app for Android and iOS. The smartwatch comes with ‘Fitness Buddies’, where your friends and family can share their fitness goals with you.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Advertisement

The boAt Wave Pro 47 also sends ‘Hydration Alerts’, and users can answer/decline calls from the watch. The watch will fetch text and social media notifications via the connected smartphone. It can also show you live cricket scores no matter where you are. From IPL to T-20, catch up with the latest match updates right from your smartwatch. Other key features include an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and a 7-day battery with standard usage.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.