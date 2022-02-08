Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Revealed - These Are The People Behind Famous Bored Ape NFTs

You must have heard of the “Bored Ape" NFTs that is selling for millions of dollars and famous people like movie stars, pop icons, and many others are buying these Bored Ape NFTs. These NFTs are 10,000 different kinds of cartoonised images of apes that are all the hype on social media these days. The Bored Ape NFT is linked to this Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and buying one gets people access to this annual Bored Ape Yacht Club party. Given the hype that is surrounding the Bored Ape Yacht Club, the creators of it have finally revealed their identity.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club was started in April 2021 and it was being run under an entity named Yuga Labs. However, the identities of its founders remained anonymous, until now. The Bored Ape Yacht Club was started by Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow, who are residents of Florida, US in their 30s. Both Solano and Aronow have been childhood friends and their identity was revealed from the public business records of Yuga Labs, a BuzzFeed News report said. Later, CEO of Yuga Labs, Nicole Muniz also confirmed that Solano and Aronow are indeed the founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

The Bored Ape NFT collection is a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated unique illustrations of apes dessed in fancy outfits.

Reports online have also revealed that both Solano and Aronow were active on social media their their pseudonyms. While 32-year-old Solano was known in the NFT space as Gargamel, Aronow was using the name Gorgon Goner on social media. Both started the Bored Ape Yacht Club as a way to enter into the crypto sector and started with NFTs. Both Aronow and Solano later took to Twitter to reveal themselves against their Bored Ape avatars.

Now, these two are just the co-founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and did not make the Bored Ape NFTs themselves. The NFTs were designed by a 27-year old graphic artist who goes by the name Seneca. She is the lead artists for the Bored Ape NFTs. There are two more co-founders of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, but their identity still remains anonymous. They go by the alias No Sass and Emperor Tomato Ketchup on social media.

