Home » News » Tech » Brave Browser Is Now Letting Users Bypass Google's AMP For Privacy: Here's What It Means

Brave Browser Is Now Letting Users Bypass Google's AMP For Privacy: Here's What It Means

Brave web browser is considered one of the safest out there. (Image Credit: Brave)
Brave web browser is considered one of the safest out there. (Image Credit: Brave)

Brave has said that AMP hinders with users' privacy and makes developers create pages in a way that is most beneficial for Google.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 21, 2022, 10:16 IST

Brave, the privacy-focused browser has unveiled a new feature that allows users to bypass the accelerated mobile pages (AMP) hosted by Google and take users directly to the original website. The new functionality, called De-AMP has been launched as Brave says that AMP harms a users’ privacy and promotes Google to monopolise the website.

The new feature, according to Brave, will re-write links and URLs to prevent users from landing on an AMP page. When the browser is unable to re-write the links, it will redirect users to non-AMP pages. The feature is currently only available in Brave Nightly and Beta version. The company announced the new feature on Tuesday, April 19. Brave, in its announcement, said that AMP framework harms user privacy, security and internet experience.

ALSO READ: Forget Smart Glasses, Here’s Why Smart Contact Lenses Could Be The Future

Advertisement

De-AMP is said to protect users from AMP in several ways. The feature will re-write links and URLs, and when it can’t re-write, Brave redirects users from AMP pages to non-AMP, resulting in stopping the loading and execution of AMP or Google’s codes. Brave has said that it has modified Chromium to keep track of the loading of AMP pages. The company is also planning to extend the bounce tracking method, to detect when AMP URLs are about to be visited.

RELATED NEWS

The feature, currently rolling out in Brave’s Beta and Nightly builds and will be enabled in the upcoming version 1.38 for Desktop and Android. The feature will soon be rolled out for iOS users as well.

WATCH VIDEO: MWC 2022 | XIAOMI CYBERDOG QUICK LOOK: THIS SMART DOG CAN BE YOUR NEXT BEST FRIEND

Google’s AMP is a Web component framework that can be used to create a user-first websites, stories, emails, and ads. AMP has earlier been criticised as an attempt by Google to employ its dominance on the Web. AMP pages are served via Google’s servers and Brave says that it allows Google to require pages be made in ways that can be most beneficial for the Search giant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: April 21, 2022, 10:16 IST