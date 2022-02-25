BSNL Offering VIP Numbers To Its Customers - Here’s How You Can Get One

Phone numbers, though a part of a medium that others can adopt to connect with you, can also become an identity in the community if they are special or are of premium characteristics. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is offering a chance to its customers to get vanity or premium mobile numbers which are made up of a special set of combinations and are easy to remember.

This option is available for both prepaid and post-paid customers in India. To get these VIP or fancy numbers, the customers need to register themselves and then enter into e-auctions. These e-auctions bring all kinds of different combinations to one place, and customers can choose which combination they want to bid on.

The reason that BSNL holds an auction for these premium numbers is because their demand is high. So, if you are someone who wishes to have a vanity number and a special identity associated with your number, then read on and know how you can register yourself and bid in the e-auctions.

Visit the official website: eauction.bsnl.co.in. On the top bar, click on Login/Register. Enter your existing mobile number and e-mail ID. Post this, BSNL will share the login details on the submitted e-mail ID. Enter the login credentials sent to you by BSNL and complete the login process. Sift through the fancy numbers available in the list and then pick the number from the list. Click on ‘Continue to Cart’ and pay the registration fee (refundable). Now, once the bidding starts, put in the minimum bidding amount. BSNL will choose a total of three participants from the list of bidders for every fancy number. The rest of the participants will be given back their registration fee in 10 days. The three chosen bidders – H1, H2, and H3 – will be classified according to their bidding amount. If the highest bidder does not take the vanity number, the next bidder will get it, and so on. Once the bidder gets the number, their number will be activated within a few days.

