Budget 2022: Data Centre, Energy Storage System to Be Given Infrastructure Status

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said data centre and energy storage system will be given infrastructure status to provide easy financing to the sector. While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, she informed that private equity and venture capital investors invested Rs 5.5 lakh crore in startups.

>ALSO READ: Budget 2022: 5G Coming To India By 2023 Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She further said an expert committee will be set up to suggest measures to help attract more investments. Measures will also be taken to step up private capital in the infrastructure sector, Sitharaman said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.