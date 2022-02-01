Budget 2022: How To Read Full Speech Of Nirmala Sitharaman And Know Important Budget News On Your Smartphone

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023. This year, the government has announced various policies to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision. Readers and budget enthusiasts can follow News18 to get an extensive analysis of Budget 2022. However, if you wish to read the full speech and key highlights of the Union Budget, everything is available on the government’s India Budget website.

The website contains ‘budget at a glance’ that offers 23-page highlights of the Union Budget 2022. It comes in a PDF form that readers can download as well. To view budget receipts, readers can click on the ‘budget profile’ option. On the left side of the website, users can view the key to budget 2022, key features, annual financial statement, and finance bill. In case you wish to read about the allotment of funds to departments, there’s a specific tab dubbed ‘Ministry wise Summary of Budget Provisions’ and ‘All Statements of Budget Estimates.’

In case you wish to check out the Budget 2022 on your smartphones and tablets, there’s a free Union Budget app on both Apple App Store and Google Play. The app debuted last year when the government announced plans to go fully paperless. The Union Budget app for Android and iOS offers information such as key highlights, budget speech, budget at a glance, annual financial statement, finance bill, and more. At the time of writing this article, the app is yet to add this year’s Union Budget links.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will complete the 5G rollout in India in the financial year 2022-2023. The 5G spectrum auction will be conducted in the same cycle as well. The government has also announced plans to tax digital assets. NFTs and cryptocurrencies will be taxed at 30 percent. To get all Budget 2022-related analyses, follow News18.

