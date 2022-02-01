Budget 2022: Want To Make A Career In Gaming And Animation? FM Nirmala Sitharaman Has ‘Good News’

If you are someone who wants to build a career in gaming, comic, animation and other related fields then India may soon be a happening place to get jobs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2022 speech announced the creation of a new task force that will look at ways to build domestic capacity and also to serve the global demand in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector.

Sitharaman said that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) sector will provide a huge opportunity for the young generation and also create new jobs for the youth. Dubbed as the AVGC promotion task force, the stakeholders will look at ways of serving this market and also cater to the global demand.

Advertisement

Budget 2022: 5G Coming To India By 2023 Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Last year, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had said that AVGC is growing at 9 % & expected to reach around Rs 3 lakh crore (US$ 43.93 bn) by 2024 (CAGR of 13.5%).The minister had said that this sector has the potential to become the torch bearer of “Create in India" & “Brand India".

Also read: Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: No Change In Income Tax Slabs, 30% Tax On Virtual Digital Assets

He had also highlighted that from Pre-Production to Post-Production AVGC sector can bring cost competitiveness and efficiency at each touchpoint. He said that production cost in India is 1/3rd-1/4th of western countries and around 25% of South East Asian counterparts. Shri The minister also said that 100% FDI allowed in major segments of industry and global players are exploring opportunities in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.