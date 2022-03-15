Budget Smart TV under Rs 20,000: Top Brands, Display Type, Sound Quality And All Things To Check Before Buying

Smart TVs have become more popular than regular TVs in India. More people are buying smart TVs because they are versatile, feature-packed and still let you watch traditional TV channels. But more importantly, smart TVs have become affordable, which makes them appealing to more consumers.

Over here we are going to talk about the budget smart TV segment, which is crowded, competitive and popular among buyers. This segment primarily caters to TVs in the range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. So, if you are looking to upgrade from a regular TV and don’t want to spend a lot on a smart TV, here are some of the best brands, models that you can check. We also help you make the best buying decision which is based on some parameters.

Also Read: Top Smartwatch Brands In 2022: Apple, Samsung, Amazefit, Noise And More

Advertisement

Top Budget Smart TV Brands In India

The budget smart TV market started booming with the launch of mainstream brands, bringing more players into the segment Here are the top budget smart TV brands in the market:

Xiaomi

OnePlus

Realme

Vu

Redmi

Samsung

TCL

Hisense

Top Budget Smart TV Models In India

All these brands have a slew of models available in the segment, but for a smart TV, the most important thing is to differentiate between an Android TV and a smart TV that could have a platform made by the TV maker itself. Look for the use of Android TV in the brand name or the product details to make sure you are buying the right product.

What To Consider When Buying Budget Smart TV

Now that you have seen the brands operating in the market, and what kind of products are available in the segment, it is time to focus on the essentials that help you buy the best budget smart TV for your needs and budget.

TV Display Type

Most players in the budget segment offer their smart TVs with LED panels, which has become the go-to standard for TV manufacturers in this range. Few years back you had LCD as an option as well, but the overall value and feature scope of an LED means all smart TVs now feature an LED panel.

Advertisement

Size of TV Screen

The budget smart TV segment caters to TVs in two screen sizes, where most of the brands offer their products with a 32-inch screen and some even have a 40-inch option. Going for the right size depends on the size of your room, the distance of the TV away from your viewing area and whether you are going to mount the TV on the wall or place it on the surface. All these things need to be considered before picking the right TV screen size for your house.

Advertisement

Screen Resolution

Again, the choices are mostly limited to HD resolution which means you get 768 pixels quality. Unlike with smartphones, this is the standard resolution that you get on a budget smart TV. The quality is compatible with regular HD direct to home (DTH) set-top boxes available in the market. But you also have a few brands that provide you with Full HD screen TV but the panel may not be of good quality for viewing. So, we suggest you go for a TV with an HD display.

Advertisement

Also Read: OnePlus 9 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch

Connectivity Options

With a smart TV, connectivity becomes a crucial link for its usage. Make sure the TV you are buying has at least one HDMI port, if not two, because otherwise, you won’t be able to connect the set-top-box for live TV channels on the big screen. Some budget TVs offer Bluetooth along with Wi-Fi and have USB ports so that you can connect external devices like a pen drive or a hard disk. Having an audio port allows you to connect the sound system of the TV to a sound bar or speaker.

Advertisement

App Support

Generally, we have noticed that all smart TVs are not compliant with apps that people use regularly. So, when you set about buying the budget smart TV make sure it supports all the apps you need to stream on the big screen. Otherwise, you will have to invest in an external streaming device to get adequate app support and updates. You are better off buying any smart TV with Android TV mentioned as part of the product details. Having the platform means you get access to millions of apps from Google Play Store, including the popular ones like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Sound Quality

Most smart TVs in this range come equipped with built-in speakers that are available for basic sound output. So, don’t go expecting surround sound movie quality with the units offered on the TV. Even then, do keep an eye out for the speaker output in Watt or W mentioned somewhere in the product details.

Price

As we said, the budget smart TV market starts from Rs 10,000 and goes up to Rs 20,000. You might see subtle differences in these TVs based on how much they cost.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Buy the TV which fits your pocket, size of the room and gives you adequate app support.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.