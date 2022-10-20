Budget Smartphone Prices To Increase After This Month In India: Here’s Why

With the festive sales coming to an end, expect the prices of budget smartphones in India to increase in the coming weeks. Most brands have been selling their phones at a loss, and with the increasing value of the dollar in India, the companies are soon going to pass the increased manufacturing cost to customers.

The details of the price hike come via an ET Telecom report this week, which suggests the hike could be anywhere between 5 to 7 per cent. This is likely to push the average selling price from Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 in the country, the report adds. Expect the new prices to be announced between October and December.

These changes have been widely expected for a while, with the Rupee now crossing Rs 82 to a dollar. This fluctuating currency is going to force brands to pay up extra for their imported components, which is still a big proportion of the so-called locally manufactured phones.

The festive sales are the ideal time for people to buy a new phone, and this year that fact becomes more obvious. Companies are selling off their existing stocks, allowing them to absorb the higher currency value, and benefit from additional bank offers. But the new units coming into the country will not be able to offset the increased cost, which invariably is going to be paid from the customer’s pocket.

We have already seen premium phones getting a price hike, especially the Apple iPhones and iPads in recent weeks. The iPhone SE 2022 model is now selling for Rs 49,900 in the country. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus and Samsung could announce price hikes in the coming weeks.

As you might have noticed, the advent of 5G phones has pushed the base price of an average phone to around Rs 15,000 these days. So, the imminent price hike could make phones even dearer for many people in India, and this could come as a big blow for all the brands selling in the country.

