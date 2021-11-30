Business Users Can Now Upgrade Their Apple Mac Every 90 Days With This New Scheme

Apple has launched a new program on its business portal that allows businesses to upgrade their Mac every 90 days with financing through a certified third party. With Apple CIT, businesses can get a base model MacBook Air that costs $999 (roughly Rs 75,000) for $30 per month (roughly Rs 2,250). There is also an option to upgrade your Mac in 3 months if a new model comes out.

Now this comes as one of the first efforts from Apple to provide an upgrade program, something Apple users - from businesses to customers have asked the Cupertino-based giant for. Apple has had financing options for Businesses and customers as well, but this is the first time the company is giving any sort of an upgrade programme to its users. The new program was first spotted by known tipster Max Winebach on Twitter. The leaker shared a screenshot of the upgrade plans, but reports suggest that some businesses are able to see this offer, while some are not able to.

Business customers can return or swap their Mac after three months. This is the most beneficial for those who routinely upgrade their Macs with every new generation.

CIT says that financing is just three percent of the total cost, so as users add upgrades to their Mac, the monthly cost will also change slightly. According to CITs website, users can apply for financing through CIT itself. CIT itself issues a purchase order at Apple, and then your product is purchased.

