Buying an Air Conditioner (AC) online from Amazon, Flipkart and other online shopping websites requires thorough research. You need to keep in mind things like AC installation, split or window AC models, 1.5ton or higher cooling capacities and more.

You have different kinds of ACs that suit your needs, condition and space available. There used to be a time when ACs were considered a luxury but now ACs are affordable as well as brimming with features that make them good value for the money. So, if you are planning to buy a new AC, this buying guide will help you decide better. Here are things to know before buying a new AC.

Should You Buy Split AC or Window AC?

Window AC- Easy installation and lower servicing cost but noisy

The name itself tells you how this AC works. You need to fix it on a window or any platform which is tough enough to hold 1,1.5 and 2-tonne models. A window AC model comes equipped with all the components, which makes it big yet cheaper. It is easy to install a window AC but the affordability comes at the cost of a noisy machine, which you may or may not like.

Apart from easier installation, Window AC models cost less money when it comes to servicing.

Split AC- Less noisy but costs more

The main focus of a split AC is to deliver efficient cooling in a large size room. The split part of this machine refers to the compressor and the heat dispensing coils separated into an internal and external unit, respectively. So, the outer box that you might have noticed in houses with a split AC basically takes care of the heat dissipation.

Unlike the window, split AC can be a bit difficult to set up. Split ACs are quiet, and you don’t need a specific place to fix them. But they are expensive, so buy only if the budget permits.

Now, while deciding between a split or window AC model remember a few things especially if you live in a rented apartment or house. If you are required to shift your house every couple of years then buying a window AC is advisable. This is because the disassembling and installation costs are lower and the window AC models can be easily relocated compared to split AC models. Also, every time you disassemble a split AC when changing your house, the coolant gas tends to escape and you may be required to top-up the coolant gas after installing the split AC, which is an additional cost.

Having said that, a lot depends on the provisions of the rented house and also your landlord.

1 Ton or 1.5-ton cooling capacity AC: Which AC model to buy

Now that we have talked about the type of ACs, it is time to look at the capacity that you can buy. The main factors for the right size of AC are the size of the room, whether the room is on the ground floor or at a higher level. Because the cooling level depends on how much sun exposure a room has. And generally, you don’t need a heavy capacity AC for a house/room on the ground floor. ACs come in 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton capacities.

For most households in India, an AC with 1.5 Ton is good enough for cooling but if your room size is more than 10 x 15 sq feet then opt for a 2 Ton AC. Also, opt for 1 Ton AC models only if you live in the basement or ground floor or your room is less than 10x10 sq feet in size.

AC Electricity Bill: Keeping a check on the power bill

Air conditioners are efficient in cooling but heavy usage can end up giving you a hefty power bill. So it is important you understand the logic behind the star ratings you see in front of the AC models. These stars basically give you the ranking based on how much energy an air conditioner consumes. In this case, a higher ranking/star is better. You get them in one-star, two-star, three-star and up to five stars. The main products to consider figure in the three to five-star category. But going for a higher ranked AC means a higher cost of the product. So, always be mindful about your AC usage, the size of the room before picking a three-star or five-star AC.

Inverter AC or Non-inverter AC model: Which One To Buy And What Is The Difference

You might have seen a lot of ACs these days carrying the tag of the inverter. Now, if you buy an inverter, the AC model allows users to tweak the cooling capacity as required and helps in saving electricity bills. For example, if you buy a 1.5 Ton inverter AC, then this model will be able to function between 0.5 Ton and 1.5Ton cooling capacity depending on the temperature outside. If you buy a 1.5Ton non-inverter model then this AC model will always function at 1.5Ton cooling capacity. Inverter AC is mostly a power-saving feature. But note that inverter AC models are expensive and also the costs of spare parts and servicing are higher than inverter ACs.

The addition of this feature promises efficient cooling at a temperature that is suited to your conditions. It makes the product expensive, so unless you feel it brings a huge improvement to cooling in your house, we suggest going for the non-inverter version.

ACs with air filter: What to know

Besides all these, you also need to ensure the air conditioner you are buying offers protection against bacteria and dust particles in all shapes and sizes. But for regular buyers, an AC and its filter tend to be effective if it has a planned preventive maintenance (PPM) system which not only keeps component repairs in check but also tells you the number of particles the AC’s filter can absorb and prevent from passing through.

Buying AC Online: Checklist to consider when buying from Amazon, Flipkart and other shopping websites

Now that you know the dos and don’t of choosing an air conditioner, it is time to talk about buying the product from an online store. The preference of buying a heavy item online purely stems from the lure of special offers, discounted items and the convenience of getting it delivered without any hassle. Here are the basic pointers that you must focus on.

Cross-check the features of the AC model with the official website of the AC brand

Buying online means you prefer getting it from third-party stores. So, it is advisable to check the model number that is listed on the platform and the company website and make sure both are the same. Because it is possible the online store gives you an older one, while the company website has a newer one. Details like price need to be matched so that you are not spending more than the official number.

Make sure AC delivery and installation is part of the deal

As we mentioned above, online purchases have become the go-to choice because of the convenience. You don’t need to worry about getting the product delivered. Or face the hassle of getting it installed by someone who might void the warranty. Even then, before buying the AC, ensure these two parameters are fulfilled by the online seller. Otherwise, you will have to spend extra on getting it fixed.

Make sure the AC warranty criteria are in place

Air Conditioner is an electronic item with different components but there are three main parts of the product that are supposed to be part of the warranty. Make sure the AC you are buying offers a warranty of one year on the product, one year on the condenser sitting inside the machine, and a five-year warranty on the compressor.

