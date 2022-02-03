Buying A Laptop Under Rs 35,000? Processor, RAM, Storage And Other Things To Note

Buying a budget laptop might sound like an easy task. But generally it can be quite a complex business, especially when you have so many options in the market. Most of us associate budget laptops with students or working professionals who need it for daily run of the mill computing tasks. These users basically need a machine that can help them surf the internet, run a few Word or Excel files, and some application-based software. So, what goes into choosing the right Windows laptop if your budget is limited to Rs 35,000 right now?

Here are some of the basics that you should keep in mind while buying a budget notebook under Rs 35,000

>Choose the right screen size: Most laptop brands give you 15.6-inch screen size in this range but there are a few who have got 13.3-inch or even 11.6-inch display models out there. Now, it is up to you and your requirement that defines the right screen size. If you need a laptop with storage space, you can pick the 15.6-inch version. If you need a more portable option that will be carried daily, you can consider the 11.6-inch models available in the market. But remember, the sizes come with their own set of limitations.

>Processor matters: The most important aspect of a budget laptop is the hardware, and it is vital that you get that right. Based on the options available, you have Intel Celeron powering the basic convertible-like notebooks. Then AMD has its Ryzen 3 while Intel also has Core i3 processor available in this price range.

Now, when you deep dive into the functional setup of these processors, you realise their strengths and weaknesses. Out of the three mentioned here, AMD Ryzen 3 has more cores (four of them), while Celeron and Core i3 come with dual-core architecture. This difference itself allows Ryzen 3 to give better performance than Intel processors, and allow you to handle other graphic-intensive tasks if needed. AMD also makes sure the machine requires less power for its output, therefore giving you longer battery life. All these traits make the AMD-powered notebooks in this range desirable. If you can give up on performance for portability, Intel Core i3 fits right into the bracket.

>Count the storage: Most brands in this segment offer laptops with hard disk drive or HDD storage option. You can easily get up to 1TB storage but there is no performance boost. Just in case you find a model with solid state drive (SSD) storage, we suggest you buy that, since it helps with faster system boot up and apps open much faster as well. However, you do take a hit on the available storage, which is limited to 256GB in most cases.

>Webcam for your meetings: Most offices and schools have been operating from home over the past 12 months. The need for online classes and meetings mean you require a capable webcam on the laptop. Generally you get HD-quality webcams built into the system that can be tweaked with third-party software.

>Adequate battery life: Like every gadget that we use these days, laptops also need to qualify with their battery performance. In most cases you can charge the machines anywhere, but having power efficiency goes a long way in making sure you don’t need to plug in regularly. Pick the machine that gives you the perfect balance of performance and efficiency on a budget.

