Call of Duty: Vanguard Launched - How To Buy, Prices And Everything You Need To Know

The latest Call of Duty game, Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally available on all major platforms. The latest first-person shooting game from Sledgehammer Games comes with 200 multiplayer maps, an all new Zombies mode, and more. Call of Duty: Vanguard comes with deep integration with free-to-play battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The game is based in World War II and will also bring Warzone Pacific to Call of Duty: Warzone.

The game is priced at Rs 3,999 for the standard edition on PlayStation and Xbox, Rs 4,999 for the Cross-Gen Edition, and Rs 6,699 for the Ultimate Edition on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles in India. Interested gamers can buy the game by going to the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store to purchase for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, respectively. For PC, gamers will have to go to battle.net in order to purchase the game. Here, you will have to pay $59.99 (roughly Rs 4,450) for the Standard Edition and $99.99 (roughly Rs 7,400) for the ultimate edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The game comes with a 24 hour exclusive first play access to the new Warzone Pacific map that will be launched on December 2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set in World War II. The game comes with a single player campaign, 20 multiplayer maps including 16 built for core Multiplayer, and a new Zombies mode that is developed by Treyarch.

