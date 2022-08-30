Can Sony Disrupt Mobile Gaming With its Savage Game Studios Acquisition?

To strengthen its presence on mobile, Sony has announced that it is acquiring Savage Game Studios to form an independent mobile division for its PlayStation Studios brand. Sony has been getting increasingly vocal about its intentions on bringing PlayStation’s original IPs to new platforms like PC and mobile. We may have already seen the beginning of what seems to be a gargantuan push with the announcements of The Last of Us TV Series on HBO, an adaption of Guerilla’s Horizon games for Netflix and the frequent PlayStation Studios game launches on PC, including Spider-Man Remastered and 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War.

Watch Video: Reliance Jio 5G Announced: What is Jio True 5G And All Details

Advertisement

Savage Gaming Studios had raised $4.4 million in 2021 to open two mobile game studios in Berlin and Helsinki but from the looks of it, they haven’t released a game just yet. Michail Katkoff, CEO and co-founder of Savage Game Studios, said, “We made this deal because we believe that PlayStation Studios’ leadership respects our vision for how we can best operate and succeed, and because they too are not afraid to take chances. All of that, plus the ability to potentially tap into PlayStation’s amazing catalog of IP and the fact that we will benefit from the kind of support that only they can provide… The harder question to answer would be “why not?"

For what it’s worth, mobile gaming stands to receive major upheaval with the presence of Sony’s first-class IPs including Uncharted, Resistance, Killzone, Ratchet and Clank, and God of War. It would be an understatement to say that if spin-offs do materialize for its new Mobile Division, we can expect a breath of fresh air in the mobile gaming space, dominated by shooters and battle royale games like PUBG and Apex Legends Mobile.

Advertisement

Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, said “I hope you’ll join me in welcoming Savage Game Studios into the fold, and that those of you who enjoy mobile gaming in addition to console or PC will look forward to what they have in store. They’re already working on a new unannounced AAA mobile live service action game. It’s too early to reveal more, but I’m so excited for when they’ll be able to."

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Apple iPhone 14 Launch Date revealed

Advertisement

To address its woes surrounding the availability of first-party live service multiplayer games, earlier this year, Sony acquired Bungie for $3.6 billion through which it is attempting to come up with a slew of live service titles of its own. While Sony has invested in Fornite’s creator, Epic Games, having a big-name publisher like Bungie, the original developer of Microsoft’s flagship Halo IP, allows it to repair the proverbial chinks in its armor, giving a boost to the PlayStation Studios games portfolio.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here