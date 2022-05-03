Can Xiaomi 12 Pro Survive This Extreme Durability Test? All Details

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is Xiaomi’s premium Android smartphone that costs Rs 62,999 in India for the starting storage option. It comes with loads of features, but its three key specifications are - Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 chipset, three 50-megapixel rear cameras, and 120W fast charging support. We recently reviewed the smartphone and found it impressive with small caveats. Overall, the phone mostly delivers what it promises and is worthy to be called a premium Android device. Now, some customers may still wonder whether the phone is durable enough to survive any freak accidents. Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything puts the phone through a ‘torture test’, and here’s what he found.

At the beginning of the video, the creator named Zack Nelson highlights that the Xiaomi 12 Pro costs almost the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which got shattered in his durability test. He begins the process by testing the phone’s large 6.7-inch screen that comes with a protective film and uses Gorilla Glass 7 for best results. The plastic protective film, as expected, started scratching at level two, while the Gorilla Glass 7 by Corning showed “deeper grooves" at level seven.

The side rims of the phone are made of metal, aluminium in this case, and the same finish appears to be on the rectangular rear camera module. The back panel is made of plastic that offers a satin finish. That means the phone’s rear panel looks rough visually, but it still offers a smooth finish, and is capable of repelling fingerprint smudges.

Nelson also tested the pixel-burn test, where he uses a lighter to check whether screen pixels recover after severe heat. Of course, this situation rarely exists in real life, but it still helps customers understand the durability of the smartphone in different freak cases. Sadly, the screen pixels on the Xiaomi 12 Pro did not recover and remained white after the burnout test. However, the main event was the bend test, in which the OnePlus 10 Pro failed.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro left, and right edges have antenna bars that may cause durability issues if one sits on the smartphone. The phone survived Nelson’s severe bend test - showing the Xiaomi 12 Pro is worth the price - at least in terms of durability.

