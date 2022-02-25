Canon EOS R5 C DSLR Camera With 8K RAW Video Capability Announced In India: Price, Specifications

Canon India has introduced its latest high-end DSLR camera for professionals in the market which is part of its popular EOS series. The new Canon EOS R5 C camera has been designed for both videos and still photography. The camera gets a lightweight body which comes in handy for mobility, without compromising on quality and performance.

Canon has also equipped the EOS R5 camera with the ability to shoot 8K videos in RAW format which again helps production houses shoot high-quality videos and other graphics.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 7 5G Review: Should You Spend Around Rs 29,000 On This Smartphone?

Advertisement

Canon EOS R5 C DSLR Camera Price And Availability In India

Canon EOS R5 C camera gets a hefty price tag of Rs 3,99,900 and the high-end EOS camera goes on sale in the country from April onwards.

Canon EOS R5 C DSLR Camera Specifications

Canon has added a 45-megapixel CMOS imaging sensor on this camera that delivers images in the same quality. You can record full frame 8K resolution videos thanks to the built-in 8K sensor that can shoot at 30 fps and 60 fps with external support. The camera gets dual pixel CMOS auto-focus capability, and the ability to record 12-bit raw video footage.

Also Read: Apple Has Finally Found A Way To Fix The Face ID Without Replacing Your iPhone: What It Means

You also have HDR recording formats that are highly preferred by professionals. But the intriguing part about this power-packed camera is that Canon has given it mobility thanks to the compact and lightweight design as the camera weighs 680 grams. The EOS R5 C is fairly durable as well, as it gets dust and moisture resistance.

Along with the EOS R5 C camera, Canon has introduced multiple new L-series super telephoto prime lenses called the RF800mm F.6 IS USM and the RF1200mm F8L IS USM, priced starting from Rs 15,41,995 in the country.

Advertisement

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

Canon has confirmed the lenses will be available in India from May 2022 onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.