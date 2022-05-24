Canon EOS R7 and the EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched In India: Price, Features

Canon announced its new range of EOS mirrorless cameras in the country on Tuesday and the new EOS R7 and R10 cameras use the same RF mount by Canon but has added a smaller sensor than it has used on all mirrorless cameras. “As a leading imaging brand, we are all set to create new benchmarks in content creation by extending EOS R System in the APS-C sensor segment with the launch of the innovative EOS R7 and EOS R10," said Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India.

The company has redesigned the chassis of both the cameras and using the new APS-C image sensor has helped Canon offer high-end performance but at a comparatively lower price tag.

Canon EOS R7 And EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Price India

Canon EOS R10 body price starts from Rs 80,995 while you get the EOS R7 body for Rs 1,27,995 in the country. Canon has announced a slew of lenses that pair with these mirrorless cameras and they start from Rs 28,995. Canon says both the mirrorless cameras will be available in stores from July 2022 onwards in the country.

Canon EOS R7 And EOS R10 Cameras Specifications

Canon EOS R10 is the cheaper of the two mirrorless cameras, and it packs a 24.2-megapixel sensor with a built-in flash. Canon has made it compact and lightweight so that it is easy to carry and manage for your outdoor trips.

The EOS R7 features a 32.5-megapixel sensor with support for in-body image stabilisation which makes it more expensive than the EOS R10 for the buyer. In addition to this, the Canon EOS R7 camera also comes with weather-sealing and has dual SD card slots, so that you never run out of space to shoot photos or record movies on the go.

