Caviar Launches Custom Galaxy Z Fold 4 Models: Here's What Rs 8.93 Lakh Gets You In A Smartphone

Caviar, the luxury smartphone customisation company has given its treatment to the latest Samsung foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched in India earlier this month at a price of Rs 1,54,999 onwards, and goes up to Rs 1,84,999 for the top-spec variant with 1TB storage space.

Caviar has launched few versions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 that the company has created. The brand is naming the new versions of the custom Galaxy Z Fold 4 ‘Heralds of the Galaxy.’ Caviar has launched four variants of the luxury Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, namely, Black Rain, Canyon Diablo, Golden Meteor, and Solar Eclipse.

Now, the Golden Meteor version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most expensive out of the four, priced at an astonishing $11,180 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB (roughly Rs 8,93,000) storage variant. The Golden Meteor model of the custom Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has three meteor particles used, including Seymchan, Muonionalusta, and Diablo Canyon. Further, the ‘Caviar’ logo is engraved in titanium in gold colour, with 24K gold plated re-inforced frames. Caviar is making only 29 units of this smartphone in only the 256GB and 512GB storage variant.

Apart from this, the Canyon Diablo version of the Caviar Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has the Caviar logo engraved in titanium. This model is also priced at $10,830 (roughly Rs 8,65,000) and it also uses the same meteor particles - Seymchan, Muonionalusta, and Diablo Canyon. The body on this smartphone has been reinforced with Titanium with black protective PVD coating that is generally used in Swiss watches. This also, the company will only make 29 units of.

The Black Rain model of the Caviar Galaxy Z Fold 4 uses real black calf leather, and comes with similar reinforcements like Titanium with black protective PVD coating that is used in Swiss watches, with an engraved surface. Priced at $9,510 (roughly Rs 7,60,000) Caviar will make 99 units of the custom Black Rain Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The fourth model, named “Solar Eclipse," has been made with black protective PVD coating that is used in Swiss watches, and the company has put decorative inserts on the body that hold 24K gold using Double Electroplated technology. The back panel is made of real black calf leather, and there is a surface guilloche for a comfortable tactile feel, Caviar says. The Solar Eclipse model is priced at $9,590 onwards (roughly Rs 7,66,000) and only 99 of these will be sold.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched earlier this month during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a 6.2-inch outer display that has an HD+ 2316 x 904 resolution with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The main foldable display is a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2176 x 1812 resolution with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been launched with a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary wide angle shooter, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has two cameras - one 10-megapixel shooter on the cover screen, and the other, a 4-megapixel under-display front camera on the foldable screen.

