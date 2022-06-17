CERT-IN Warns About Multiple Bugs In Adobe Software That Can Harm Your PCs, Update Now

Adobe software carries multiple bugs that can be harmful to your system, this warning has been issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on Thursday. The issued advisory claims the issues are likely to help hackers penetrate your computers without causing any alarms.

The CERT-In post says multiple versions of Adobe software like InDesign, InCopy, Illustrator, Bridge and Animate are at risk, and users with any of these products on their PC should update to the latest version right away.

Also Read: NFTs And Cryptos Are 100% Based On Greater Fool Theory: Bill Gates

Advertisement

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Adobe products which could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code, write arbitrary files on the file system and cause a memory leak on the targeted system," CERT-In informed in its advisory.

The cybersecurity agency says these bugs in Adobe products have resulted due to “improper Input Validation, improper authorisation, heap-based buffer overflow, out-of-bounds write, out-of-bounds read and use after free flaws".

What this means is that the attacker can easily find their way through these vulnerabilities, especially when they are able to coax the person into opening a file infected with malware to exploit the bug and breach the system’s security layer without letting the victim know of such intruders.

Also Read: Meta, Google And Twitter Pledge to Fight Fake News or Risk Heavy Fines

Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges, execute arbitrary code, write arbitrary files on the file system and cause a memory leak on the targeted system.

These kinds of warnings are common, and it is up to the individual to fix the issue at the earliest. It is possible that Adobe has already issued an update for the vulnerability and CERT-In is merely doing its bit to inform a wider range of audience, who might not closely follow such updates.

Advertisement

Adobe products are popular for personal and professional users, so businesses should definitely update their versions in order to protect their systems from hackers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.