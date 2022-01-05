CES 2022: Intel Unveils 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs With Fastest Processor Ever

Intel has announced its latest lineup of 12th Generation “Aldar Lake" chipsets across segments. The 12th Generation of Intel processors have been launched in two categories - the high end 45W H-series models, the 28W P-series models, and the 15W U-series models for different kinds of laptops, respectively. Laptops powered by Intel’s 12 Gen chipsets will be launched later this year. Intel‘s new chips are built on a new hybrid architecture from Intel with heterogeneous cores to laptops. Intel says that the new flagship chip, the Intel Core i9-12900HK is “the fastest mobile processor ever."

The new 12th generation chips have been announced at the ongoing CES 2022. The H-series high-performance series includes seven chipsets. The flagship Core i9-12900HK chip is joined by the Core i7-12800H, and the Core i7-12700H that come with six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Further, the Intel Core i7-12650H comes with six performance cores and only four efficiency cores. The Intel Core i5-12600H and Core i5-12500H come with four performance cores and eight efficiency cores. The Intel Core i5-12450H, on the other hand, comes with four of each performance and efficiency cores.

Further, the new P-series of chips rated for operation between 45W and 64W has been made for thin and light laptops. This includes six models ranging from Intel Core i7-1280P to Intel Core i3-1220P. The models in this range will feature six, four, or two performance cores with eight efficiency cores and integrated graphics with up to 64 to 96 EUs.

The U-series models also include i7, i5, and i3 models, alongside Pentium Gold and Celeron chipsets. These operated between 9W and 29W or 15W and 55W. The U-series 12th Gen Intel Core chips include either one or two performance cores paired with four or eight efficiency cores. These will be targeted at ultra-portable laptops including foldable and fanless devices running on Windows or Chrome OS.

Apart from this, Intel has also announced its non-overclockable 12th generation socketed desktop GPU lineup with 22 new models ranging from Intel Core i9 to Pentium and Celeron processors.

To accommodate these new CPUs, new motherboards based on Intel’s H670, B660, and H610 platforms will be available from leading manufacturers like Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and more.

