CES 2022: Invoxia's Smart Dog Collar Can Track Your Dog's Health

Is your dog sometimes short of breath? Occasionally coughing? No need to panic! This new connected collar monitors your dog’s respiratory and cardiac rates and warns you in case of any irregular reading. The goal is to prevent a possible disease before the appearance of new symptoms.

The Smart Dog Collar provides owners with a host of data, starting with the pet’s breathing and heart rates, both at rest and while active, accessible at any time on the related mobile app. It also calculates the pet’s daily walking and running time and compiles other statistics like the number of scratches or barks to create an overall picture of their health. All this data can of course be shared with a veterinarian.

This product is mainly intended for medium to large dogs, regardless of the thickness of their fur. Finally, this collar allows for precise GPS tracking of the animal, so that it is always possible to find them in case they run away or are stolen.

This smart collar is set to be available next summer for 99 dollars. The monthly subscription is estimated at 12.99.

