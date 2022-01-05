Home / News / Tech /  CES 2022 Live Updates: Next-Gen Intel Chips Announced With New Nvidia GeForce GPUs
CES 2022 will go on till January 7 after it was cut short by the organisers after a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

We are expected to see some great tech and innovation during CES 2022. (Image Credit: Reuters)
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 has started and is in full swing. The largest tech expo in the world organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) will go on till January 7, after it was cut short due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. Just one day into the event, we have already seen some cool innovations from the likes of Samsung, Intel, Nvidia, Asus, TCL, and many more. Read More

Follow our live blog of the CES 2022 to catch all the tech action live from Las Vegas, United States.

