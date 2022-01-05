At the ongoing CES 2022, Japanese electronics maker Sony has launched the second generation of PlayStation VR, along with a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. The next generation VR headset and VR controller from Sony have previously been teased by the company but the company has announced the official names for the first time during its CES 2022 presentation. Both the PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers are for the PlayStation 5. Alongside the new controller and VR headset, Sony also announced an exclusive PlayStation VR 2 game named Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is based in the worlds of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Read more.