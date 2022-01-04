Home » News » Tech » CES 2022: Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Wi-Fi 6E Router Launched With Up To 7.8GBPS Speed

CES 2022: Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Wi-Fi 6E Router Launched With Up To 7.8GBPS Speed

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router is a part of the company's CES 2022 showcase. (Image Credit: IANS)
Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router is a part of the company's CES 2022 showcase. (Image Credit: IANS)

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router will be available within the first quarter of 2022 from companies official website and other resellers at $399.99 (roughly Rs 29,800).

Tech Desk| IANS
Updated: January 04, 2022, 13:52 IST

Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear has introduced ‘Nighthawk RAXE300’ tri-band WiFi 6E router at the CES 2022. The newly-launched router is capable of providing speeds up to 7.8 Gbps, the company said. “We are offering our customers Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6E routers to deliver Gigabit+ speeds to their Wi-Fi 6 and latest Wi-Fi 6E devices for the best performance possible," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME and SAARC, Netgear.

With eight Wi-Fi streams, this latest addition to the Nighthawk line of performance routers provides Gigabit+ Wi-Fi speeds throughout homes of up to 2,500 square feet. It also has a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that can be used to provide Gigabit+ Internet connectivity by connecting to an Internet modem or to connect on the LAN to a high bandwidth device such as shared network storage, the company claims.

There are also 5 more Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections to other home devices and IoT hubs. The RAXE300 complements NETGEAR’s current Wi-Fi 6E offering for sophisticated smart homes which includes the RAXE500 and the recently announced Orbi Quad-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6E System (RBKE963), also a 2022 CES Innovation Awards Honoree.

