CES 2022: Nvidia Brings Most Affordable GeForce RTX GPU, Flagship Graphic Card Teased

With the opening of CES 2022, GPU-maker Nvidia has announced its GeForce RTX 3050 desktop GPU, which comes as the most affordable offering in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series. The company has also announced its new GPUs for gaming laptops - the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti - along with an upcoming flagship chipset, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Separately, Nvidia announced that its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now is getting new games and will be available on more platforms including 5G-enabled mobile devices.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card has been launched at a price of Rs 22,200 ($249 in the US) and is set to go on sale starting January 27. The GeForce RTX 3050 GPU is based on the same Ampere architecture as its bigger siblings and supports RTX ray tracing effects as well as DLSS image upscaling. The GPU is a replacement to the GeForce RTX 1650 and features a 2560 CUDA cores running at up to 1.78GHz. All graphic cards will come with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

The upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU, on the other hand is capable of 40 teraflops of bandwidth, 78 teraflops for ray tracing, and up to 320 teraflops in AI operations. This GPU is likely to be popular with cryptocurrency miners and details or the pricing have not been revealed so far. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphic cards will come with 24GB of VRAM and will be capable of up to 21Gbps transfers.

For the latest laptop chips, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will be available for a price of $2,499 (roughly Rs 1,86,000) and $1,499 (roughly Rs 1,11,000), respectively. These graphic cards will go on sale starting February 1.

