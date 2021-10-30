CES 2022 Returns As In-Person Event, To Be Held From 5-8 Jan, Vaccination Required to Attend

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is considered the world’s biggest tech conference and it is set to return as an in-person event for the 2022 chapter. The event, which showcases the latest technological developments in consumer electronics, will be held from January 5 to January 8 in Las Vegas, United States. CES 2021 was held in a digital format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year the show will make its return, the showrunner Consumer Technology Association had announced in April.

Now, in the latest statement, the association has informed that the registration for people who want to attend CES 2022 digitally will begin in December. The registration to attend the event in person is already open on CES 2022’s website. To join the event in Las Vegas, attendees will be required to have proof of vaccination. The event’s health protocol mentions that only people vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation will be allowed. For the attendees based in the United States, CES 2022 will use Clear, a document verification system, to verify the proofs of vaccination. For people arriving from outside of the US, they will use a similar third-party solution where people will be able to submit their proof of vaccination.

To facilitate easier handling of in-person and digital attendees, CTA has partnered with Web Summit, another leading annual tech conference hosted in Portugal, which will provide CES 2022 its cloud-based proprietary software Summit Engine. In-person participants of the event will be able to use Summit Engine “to plan their CES schedule and connect with other participants," the Association said in a statement.

Expressing delight at Summit Engine being chosen as the platform for the event, Web Summit’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said that with nearly a decade of work, their software can augment the physical events really well. The events will have a host of innovators including Google, Amazon, Samsung, IBM, Facebook among tech giants.

