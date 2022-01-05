CES 2022: TCL Showcases Next Gen Mini-LED, Wearable Technology

Popular TV brand TCL has unveiled a new 85-inch 8K Mini LED TV at the ongoing CES 2022 electronics show. The new TCL 8K miniLED TV comes as the thinnest 85-inch 8K TV out there, and it has been launched alongside TCLs 34-inch WQHD miniLED monitor with 165Hz refresh rate, and two pairs of AR glasses. The company has also brought its latest display technologies, MiniLED, and QLED TVs. The company has also showcased its latest mobile devices and smart home appliances at the ongoing CES 2022 in Las Vegas, United States.

At the CES 2022, TCL has focused on its Mini LED technology that the company has used in its thinnest-ever 85-inch 8K TV prototype. The thinnest TV comes at just 3.9mm thickness and has a high contrast from over 2,000 local dimming zones and a super wide colour gamut.

At its physical booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, TCL also showcased interactive displays featuring the latest smart wearables and TCLs high performance e-sports monitor.

The smart wearables include the TCL Leiniao AR - an industry-first binocular full-colour micro LED display powered by the latest holographic optical waveguide technology. This is also the industry’s first full colour display to be offered in a pair of thin and light smart glasses.

The TCL Nxtwear Air is a portable projector that offers users a portable cinematic experience with a full 140-inch screen from a distance of just four meters. The device elevates the viewing experience for movies, mobile gaming, remote office work and for commuters. This portable projector weighs just 75 grams and comes with two exchangeable front lenses.

The 34-inch WQHD monitor from TCL is a 165Hz Mini LED monitor that is made with esports in mind. The Mini LED monitor comes with 1,152 dimming zones and has a refresh rate of 165Hz.

