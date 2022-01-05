CES 2022: Withings Body Scan Wants to Take Smart Scale Tech to Next Level

French manufacturer Withings - a pioneer in the field of smart scales - is showcasing its latest device, called Body Scan, at CES 2022. This connected health station is capable of calculating fat mass in different parts of the body, performing an electrocardiogram and even assessing nerve activity in a bid to flag up certain chronic diseases. It is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2022.

>ALSO READ: Next-Gen Intel Chips Announced With New Nvidia GeForce GPUs

Advertisement

Already crowned with several CES Innovation Awards 2022, Body Scan is a comprehensive connected health station. The device integrates four weight sensors and 14 electrodes on its surface, as well as a retractable handle in turn equipped with four electrodes. At any time, the scales can perform a multitude of analyses, starting with the distribution of muscle, bone and fat mass in each part of the body (torso, arms, legs). Regular monitoring of all these parameters can help users adopt a healthier lifestyle and alert them to possible heart problems. Thanks to its new sensors, Body Scan offers a higher level of performance, with an accuracy to within 50 grams. In addition to weight and body composition, the scale can measure heart rate and estimate vascular age based on pulse wave velocity.

This scale also lets users perform a six-lead electrocardiogram (ECG), capable of detecting atrial fibrillation, the cause of many strokes. Meanwhile, new technology for analysing nerve activity in the feet can help flag up certain chronic diseases.

All this data will, of course, be compiled in the accompanying Withings application, which can also serve as a personal trainer to keep users in top form or help them get back in shape. Body Scan will be marketed as soon as it obtains CE certification (and FDA clearance in the US), at a price of EUR 299.95. CES runs January 5 -7, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.