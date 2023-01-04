CES 2023: Asus ROG Unveils Updated Laptop Lineup with Latest Internals, Debuts Tri-Fan Technology

Asus has announced its new lineup of laptops for 2023 at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023, featuring the latest CPUs and GPUs from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. In addition to these hardware updates, Asus ROG has also made significant improvements to its Intelligent Cooling Technology.

These 2023 models with the latest hardware from AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA—include 13th Gen Intel processors with a mix of Performance and efficiency cores, AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processors with increased core counts, and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs with better rasterization performance and additional features like DLSS 3 and AV1 encoding.

‘Nebula’ displays for every series

Advertisement

Asus’ Nebula Displays, known for their fluid movement, bright backlights, and vivid colours, will be offered with the 2023 laptop lineup—offered in several models and form factors, ranging from portable 13-inch laptops to large 18-inch variants. In order to better meet the needs of high-powered hardware, ROG has also improved its Intelligent Cooling technology, a system that balances cooling performance and acoustics.

This year, ROG has upgraded several of its laptops to include a bigger full-width heatsink and Tri-Fan Technology, which was first featured on the Flow X16. The new heatsinks span the entire rear of the chassis on select models, such as the redesigned Zephyrus M16, and come in an extra-thick variant on the Strix 16-inch and 18-inch models.

Asus has also introduced Tri-Fan Technology, which adds a third fan to the thermal design to provide airflow to internals

ROG STRIX gets updated

Advertisement

The Strix SCAR 16 and 18 have been renamed and redesigned to accommodate larger 16-inch and 18-inch screens with a 16:10 aspect ratio, allowing for improved visibility in games. The 16-inch model can also be equipped with ROG’s new QHD, 240Hz Nebula HDR display with Mini LED technology. ROG has also improved the cooling performance of these laptops, with an extra-thick full-width heatsink and Tri-Fan Technology, as well as the application of Thermal Grizzly’s Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal to the CPU and GPU.

These laptops feature the top-of-the-line 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor with 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores, and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

Advertisement

The Strix G16 and Strix G18 also feature the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13980HX processor, and can be equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU for esports performance. The Strix G17 and Strix SCAR 17 have been refreshed with AMD’s Ryzen Zen 4 processor, which offers up to 16 full-performance cores, and can be paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU in top-tier models.

Advertisement

ASUS Zephyrus Series

The Zephyrus M16 has undergone a redesign with a better cooling system that includes Tri-Fan Technology and the full-width heatsink, enabling it to operate at a 25 watt greater power level than the previous version. It gets the Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch. Additionally, the 2023 Zephyrus M16 is the first 16-inch laptop to include ROG’s AniMe Matrix LED lighting array and a QHD Nebula HDR Display with Mini-LED technology, which provides 1,024 dimming zones, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Advertisement

The brand has also launched the brand-new Zephyrus G16, featuring Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The G16 also gets the Nebula Display—16-inch, QHD panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the Zephyrus G14 has been updated, and now gets the AMD Ryzen Zen 4 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus. The G14 also has 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 504 dimming zones, 600 nits of peak brightness, and ROG’s first 14-inch Nebula HDR display with 504 dimming zones.

The Zephyrus Duo 16, with its dual display setup also gets upgraded hardware including an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processor with 16 cores and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with a MUX Switch and a 4K 16-inch Mini LED panel which functions as a touchscreen.

Updates to ROG Flow Lineup

The Flow X13 now has an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and its chassis has been redesigned with a smaller footprint and a unique texture inspired by gravitational waves.

The Flow Z13 has an upgraded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, and the Flow X16 has new internals including an Intel Core i9 13900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, as well as an improved Nebula HDR Mini LED touchscreen display. The Flow lineup is also joined by the new XG Mobile, featuring an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and additional ports for a desktop-class experience on the go.

Read all the Latest Tech News here