CES 2023: Dell Unveils New Monitors With IPS Black Tech; Introduces 'Concept Nyx' Controller

Dell has unveiled three new monitors featuring IPS Black technology—set to be featured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023—including the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor, the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor, and the Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub monitor.

In addition to their new line of monitors, Dell has also revealed a new gaming controller concept called ‘Concept Nyx.’ This innovative controller allows gamers to access their games libraries across multiple devices and screens simultaneously, making it easier than ever to switch between platforms and games. But Dell has clarified that Concept Nyx controller is just a “a concept, not a product," at least, just yet.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor

Advertisement

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K monitor, as the name suggests, gets a 32-inch 6K resolution display with VESA Display HDR 600 certification and dual 14W speakers. It also features an inbuilt dual gain HDR 4K webcam, making it ideal for professionals. The inclusion of IPS Black technology provides inky deep blacks and more accurate colors, even in low light environments.

Additionally, it is fully compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, and gets DisplayPort 2.1, which allows for seamless image transmission without compression, as well as Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and Extended Power Range, which provides up to 140W of power delivery, making it easy to charge and connect external devices.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE) and Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Hub Monitor (U4323QE)

Dell’s UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub monitor gets a 34-inch IPS Black technology panel with a resolution of 1,440x 3,440, and allows users to connect and display content from two PCs using PBP and PIP features. It also features integrated dual 5W speakers and a curved design.

The Dell Ultrasharp 43 4K has the same features as the 34" variant, but features a 43-inch 4K screen with the added ability to connect one PC to the monitor and split it into multiple (up to four) screen partitions. It also has the ability to connect and switch between up to four different PCs using KVM, and offers 90W power delivery.

What is Dell’s Concept Nyx?

Advertisement

Dell has unveiled a new gaming controller concept called Concept Nyx that allows users to access gaming libraries across multiple devices and screens simultaneously. The design and aesthetics may feel like a mix between Sony’s DualSense and the Xbox Series controller but the controller features personalized settings, a fingerprint reader, haptic technology, and self-adjusting thumbsticks—not available in any mainstream controller yet.

It also gets shift buttons for additional front button options, and an intelligent touchpad for customizable controls, and an intelligent on-screen display to show button mapping, and a built-in Wi-Fi connection to allow for multitasking and shared experiences between families and friends. Additionally, the controller has an AI assistant to listen in for the user’s name and add captions to calls for better context.

Read all the Latest Tech News here