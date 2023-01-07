CES 2023: HTC Unveils Vive XR Elite Extended Reality Headset with High-Resolution Display and Advanced Tracking Features

HTC has debuted its latest Extended Reality headset at CES 2023, the HTC Vive XR Elite. This versatile headset allows users to experience augmented, virtual, and mixed reality, and can be easily converted into a pair of portable immersive glasses.

The Vive XR Elite features a high-resolution display with a combined resolution of 3840×1920 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals. It also has a large 110-degree field of vision, giving you a wide, panoramic view of your virtual environment. The 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and seamless movement as you explore. In addition to its display, the Vive XR Elite is equipped with a depth sensor and four tracking cameras to enhance tracking accuracy and immersion. It also has a high-resolution RGB camera.

HTC Vive XR Elite Specifications and Features

The VIVE XR Elite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, and offers a display resolution of 1920 x 1920 pixels per eye and 3840×1920 pixels combined. The headset comes in a sole 128 GB / 12 GB variant, with a 26.6Wh battery cradle that is removable & hot-swappable. HTC claims that the bundled controllers get a battery life of up to 15 hours.

Also, it gets a high-resolution 16-megapixel RGB camera for detailed graphics and in terms of I/O and connectivity, the headset is equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C peripheral port, a USB 3.2 Gen-1 Type-C power port, Bluetooth 5.2 + BLE, and Wi-Fi 6 + 6E . The Vive XR Elite also includes a depth sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

HTC Vive XR Elite Price and Availability

HTC Vive XR Elite, is now available for pre-order at a price of $1,099, and as pre-order bonus, the headset by February 15 will receive five popular XR/VR titles for free. Pre-order shipments are set to begin in early March 2023, with the headset expected to go on sale at that time.

