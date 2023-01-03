CES 2023: LG Unveils New OLED TVs With AI Features And Surround Sound

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 starts in a few days and brands have already unveiled their new product lineup. LG is one of them which has taken the curtains off its new OLED TV series that is spread across different price ranges. The new LG EVO OLED TV series comprises the Z3, G3 and C3 models that are powered by the new LG AI processor and improved webOS 2.0 software that gets smarter as per the company.

LG has not shared the detailed features of these new OLED TVs but it claims the display brightness has been boosted, and the colour accuracy will be improved thanks to the new a9 AI processor Gen 6 from the company. The AI tech equipped on the TV also promises better upscaling of content and virtual 9.1.2 surround sound.

Advertisement

In terms of design, the LG OLED series carries a One Wall design language that basically means a bezel-less display and the borders are fairly negligible as well. LG has used recycled plastics for multiple components inside the TV and the packaging also includes eco-friendly materials.

The other major change will be seen with the webOS platform which now includes a new home screen, more personalisation options, and Quick Cards to give you easy access to content based on the viewing history. For connectivity, the LG 2023 OLED lineup comes with HDMI 2.1 standard port, switch variable refresh rate of the display, G-Sync, and FreeSync compatibility which focuses on gamers.

LG has not shared the pricing and availability details for these TVs but the company will display the new products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas on January 5 where we might get a closer look at the lineup.

Read all the Latest Tech News here