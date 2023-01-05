CES 2023: MSI Overhauls Laptop Lineup with Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs and Intel 13th Gen CPUs

MSI has announced a major update to their gaming laptop lineup, featuring the latest Nvidia RTX 40 series GPUs and 13th Gen Intel CPUs. The company has redesigned the heat pipes for optimal performance, with a combination of shared, dedicated, and VRAM-exclusive pipes. MSI has introduced more than ten new models—including the Raider GE, Vector GP, and Stealth series—in which some have 16:10, 240Hz Quad-HD+ displays.

The latest MSI Titan GT and Raider GE laptops come with the most powerful Intel Core i9-13980HX CPUs and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs available. These devices also have MSI’s OverBoost Ultra technology, which, depending on the workload, can either maintain a 5.2GHz frequency on the CPU’s eight cores or provide a combined 250W of power to the CPU and graphics.

The Titan GT, With a refresh rate of 144Hz and a maximum brightness of 1000 nits, on the other hand, has the first 4K Mini LED display in the world. The 17.3-inch QHD IPS display of the MSI Vector GP series has a refresh rate of 240Hz, and it is available with an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Laptops in the MSI Stealth series include screens that range in size from 14 to 17 inches. The Nvidia Studio-certified Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio have lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy bodies and are intended for content creation. A trilateral Dynaudio six-speaker audio system is also included with the Stealth 16 Studio. The 240Hz OLED display on the MSI Stealth Studio 15 has a quick 0.2s reaction time and supports the whole DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The MSI Cyborg 15 is a brand-new budget gaming laptop that features a translucent cover that lets users see some of the inside parts. As for the configuration, users can spec up to an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. Additionally, MSI Katana, Sword, and Pulse series were also updated with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series and high refresh rate screens.

Prices for the new laptops have not been announced, but they will soon be available for purchase in India.

