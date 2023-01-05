CES 2023: Nvidia Unveils Five RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs

After launching desktop-class GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, Nvidia has now announced the release of the new RTX 40 series of laptop GPUs, which are based on the Ada Lovelace architecture at CES 2023.

Devices featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070, 4060, and 4050 graphics cards will be released in the market from February 22nd onwards, according to NVIDIA.

According to Nvidia, the RTX 4090 laptop GPU boasts 9728 CUDA cores, 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a boost clock ranging from 1455-2040 MHz. These impressive specifications make the RTX 4090 not only the fastest laptop GPU in the world, but also reportedly three times more power efficient than its predecessor. Nvidia claims playing games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Microsoft Flight Simulator, F1 22, Loopmancer, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, and more in Ultra settings at over 100 FPS is possible with the RTX 4090 laptop GPU. It also comes with dual AV1 encoders, cutting video export times in half.

The RTX 4080, on the other hand, has 7424 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6 VRAM with a maximum clock speed of 2280 MHz. It has a TGP of up to 150W and supports features such as DLSS 3, Resizable BAR, and real-time ray-tracing.

Advertisement

The RTX 4070 and 4050 GPUs are equipped with 8GB and 6GB of GDDR6 video memory, respectively, and feature 4608 and 3072 CUDA cores for the 4070, and 2560 CUDA cores for the 4050. These GPUs have a TGP of up to 115W, with the 4050 boasting a maximum clock speed of 2370 MHz.

Launch of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU

Nvidia has rebranded the RTX 4080 12GB as the RTX 4070 Ti 12GB and has priced it $799. The GPU has 7680 CUDA cores, a TGP of 285W and a boost clock of 2.61 GHz. According to the company, it is faster than the RTX 3090 Ti while consuming half the power.

Read all the Latest Tech News here