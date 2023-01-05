CES 2023: Samsung Outlines Plans for Connected Experiences and Sustainability Goals

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, Samsung Electronics announced its plan to create a “calmer connected world" through the use of innovative technologies that improve user experiences and make them more intuitive. The company, along with its key partners, shared details about how they intend to improve connectivity and contribute to sustainability.

Samsung has revealed its vision for a future in which all home gadgets are interconnected and able to communicate with each other to make life more efficient and convenient.

“We recognize our vision is a big one," said JH Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the DX (Device eXperience) Division at Samsung Electronics. “It’s about solving real challenges today and understanding consumers’ future needs and aspirations. It will take time, innovation, and cooperation with partners worldwide. But we are committed to achieving it, and already getting started."

Through a variety of sustainability goals, cutting-edge product design, and collaborations, Samsung has stressed its dedication to the environment. With the DX Division switching to 100% renewable energy by 2027 and attaining net zero carbon emissions by 2030, Samsung expects to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Through innovative material and energy-efficient design, Samsung also intends to include sustainability aspects into its most well-liked products and services, helping to create a healthier planet.

Moreover, products like TVs, smartphones, home appliances, memory and 5G radio network chipsets contain recycled materials and contribute to energy savings for customers.

Samsung made a point of highlighting how convenient its linked platform SmartThings and related services are, and as a new method for quickly interacting with connected devices, Samsung revealed the SmartThings Station, its first product with built-in Matter compatibility. To safeguard sensitive data in connected device ecosystems, the company is also giving security and privacy solutions like Samsung Knox Matrix top priority.

Artificial intelligence technologies and next-generation innovations, including the JetBot AI+ and Relumino Mode, which will be available on select 2023 Samsung Neo QLED TVs to improve content viewing for those with vision impairments were also showcased. The company also displayed a new pair of Relumino glasses and a mobile app to enhance the visual experience on every screen.

