ChatGPT Effect: Microsoft Announces Special AI Event On February 7

Google and Microsoft are ready to battle it out in the AI war this week as both the companies showcase their respective ChatGPT-like AI models in front of the world. While Google has already taken the lead by announcing Bard on Tuesday, Microsoft has finally come out to talk about its secretive AI event on the same day.

As per details given in this report by The Verge, Microsoft will focus this event around AI, where it could also share information about its investment in Open AI and how it is going to integrate ChatGPT into its own products such as Bing. Both Satya Nadella and Open AI CEO, Sam Altman have been pictured together in this tweet, which suggests both the tech chiefs will be part of the event.

Microsoft has invested around $10 billion into Open AI as a part of its partnership for multiple years. ChatGPT has already been integrated into Microsoft Teams where the AI bot is now entrusted with taking notes of all meetings for customers. Many have speculated that Bing is going to be Microsoft’s next product to get ChatGPT integration and we’ll know more about all this very soon. Surprisingly, the event is not going to be live-streamed but we will keep you updated with the details.

Meanwhile, Google announced Bard earlier today, which is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). According to the company, It will be used by a group of testers before being rolled out to the public in the coming weeks. Google says this will allow it to offer the chatbot to more users and gather feedback to help address challenges around the quality and accuracy of the chatbot’s responses.

