ChatGPT is making the headlines almost every day and now its involvement is ready to go to the next level. The company named CS India has announced the AI Chatbot as its new CEO. The company is built to empower the youth in the country and its claims having ChatGPT as its CEO will help the company analyse vast amounts of data and help drive the growth for the brand.

At CS India, we are committed to empowering the youth of India and developing the next generation of leaders," said Adv. Kunal Sharma, Founder-CEO of CS India. “ChatGPT is the perfect candidate to lead our organization in this mission, as its advanced language processing capabilities and ability to analyze vast amounts of data make it well-suited to drive our efforts to empower the youth of India through leadership and development."

The company has shared details about the responsibilities that the ChatGPT will be handling. “"ChatGPT will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of CS India and driving the organization’s growth and expansion. ChatGPT will use its advanced language processing skills to analyze market trends, identify new

impact opportunities, and develop strategies to enhance the leadership and development of young people in India," Sharma adds.

Open AI is the creator of ChatGPT which has got Microsoft to invest around $10 billion recently. Microsoft has already announced its ChatGPT integration into Bing and Microsoft Edge web browser that has already picked up a long waitlist. Google is also entering the arena with Bard that should be available to a wider userbase. AI chatbots are likely to be the talk of 2023 across the tech industry, and CS India is using the technology to implement decision-making

and data analysis for its growth.

