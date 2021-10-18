Check Out The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 18, 2021

Garena Free Fire, the Battle Royale game, is available on mobile devices and has gained popularity for its adventure-driven challenges. With maximum downloads, it is one of the most popular mobile games worldwide on the Google Play Store. Each player has their own strategies, from landing positions, acquiring weapons, to supplies, and taking up a fight.
Most players prefer to play free games online, hence, the developers bring more efficient, exciting methods to monetize online games through various in-game purchases. Redeeming codes are rare and expensive to acquire. These 14-digit codes, which are a combination of letters and words, help the player to get rewards, which is otherwise difficult to achieve in this game. On a regular basis, codes are made available on social media platforms but for a limited time frame. It is important to note that once the time period is over, the codes will get expired further they cannot be redeemed.
Here are the steps to redeem free fire codes on October 18:
Step 1: Open any internet browser and visit the official Garena Free Fire website, https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Login using social media platforms, like Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple Ids
Step 3: Paste the codes on the text box
Step 4: Now, click on ‘confirm’ button to continue
Step 5: For cross-checking the request, tap on OK to provide confirmation
Step 6: Redeem the codes on the in-game mail section for rewards
Here are the free fire codes for October 18:
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FFCO-8BS5-JW2D
YXY3EGTLHGJX
BYWL56K44RKH
XLMMVSBNV6YC
WLSGJXS5KFYR
5XMJPG7RH49R
XUW3FNK7AV8N
ZFMUVTLYSLSC
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
TJ57OSSDN5AP
JUHG FDSE DRTG
TJ57OSSDN5AP
FFMCNCQYWUG6
PKXVAA56WT9T
FEY8OKMNBVD1
FDFVCSASEDRF
FFPLUED93XRT
DTVNY7WT4AQ6
FFMC56VHCLSK
HZRGAHAS5XQY
Here are some additional codes too:
FI9U Y1VC AQ6D
FVBH JIO9 FS87
FX65 RFVB NJKO
FE09 FA87 F6TR
FC6Y H3KO F9UY
FVGB HJKU YTRE
FWAS XDCV BNMK
FLOI UYTR ESXC
