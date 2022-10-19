Children Are Vulnerable Online: Here's What Parents Must Do To Keep Them Safe

It is no secret that children are spending more time online than ever before in history. Not only do they rely on it for communication, studying and leisure, but the internet has become an indispensable tool for the youth. However, with all that is good, there are some equally potent risks and drawbacks associated with the Internet.

According to UNICEF, more than a third of young children report facing cyber bullying online. Moreover, the reportage of sexual harassment and abuse has been at an all-time high as well. Having access to webcams, live streaming and the rise of platforms that promote child pornography is also another cause of concern for many parents the world over.

Children can also unknowingly pass on sensitive information, owing to which, they or their families can land in trouble. To promote a safer internet, we here discuss the vital steps parents can take to safeguard their children.

1) Oversee Your Kids’ Online Activity

Perspectives and a sense of security develop over time. For young children, a potential threat might appear as benign or harmless. It’s because they haven’t had the chance to develop a functional perspective yet. That’s where you, as a parent come in.

Communicate that you want the best for them and that sharing passwords with you is for their safety, not to be nosy. Monitoring your child’s online activities will help you understand what they like, dislikes and the potential dangers they could face.

2) Parental Control Is Your Friend

Not only does parental control lets you control your child’s screen-time online and the kind of content they can consume, it can also help you limit them from accessing age-inappropriate websites.

Building healthy habits by limiting your child’s digital presence, and ensuring that they are accessing only the most important resources and content is paramount for any parent looking to establish healthy boundaries.

3) Social Media Is A Cyberbullying Haven

When kids go to school, bullying is a serious problem. However, online bullying seems to have made the problem worse for children and their families. Nowadays, connecting with each other is as easy as pressing the follow button. Unknowingly, many children end up being exploited and abused online.

To mitigate this, parents must ensure that their children are safe and communicating well with them. Children have the tendency to hold back emotions, only to have an outburst when things get out of hand. Have healthy communication with your kinds and teach them to prioritise in-person interaction more than spending all their time online. Also, do keep a track of who your kid is in constant communication with.

4) Keep Your Child’s Devices And Screens Where You Can See Them

If you can see what your children do while they do it, providing immediate feedback, help and habit correction can make for an effective way to improve the quality of life of your children.

Ask them not to use portable devices, unless they absolutely have to, and encourage clear communication.

