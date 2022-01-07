China Claims Researchers Have Created 6G Tech That Is 100 Times Faster Than 5G

China claims to have made a breakthrough in 6G mobile technology, according to a report in South China Morning Post. The report claims that researchers in the country have hit a world-record wireless transmission speed of 206.25 gigabits per second. This could mean the fact that 6G technology, whenever it comes, could be up to 100 times faster than 5G, the fifth generation wireless mobile network, which itself is yet to be rolled out in most parts of the world.

206.25 gigabits speed is quite a lot and it can enable users to download the entire 59.5-hour of all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies in 4K in only 16 seconds. That is crazy fast download speed. The report from the South Korean news outlet cites telecom equipment providers as saying that 6G technology is expected to enter the market somewhere around 2030 at the earliest. This, if true, will make 5G the shortest-lived mobile network technology, as 4G was first rolled out in early 2010s (2012 in India), and 5G is yet to roll out in most of the regions across the world.

The rollout of 5G network has been experiencing a lag, and is yet to arrive in most parts of the world. The reason for the delay could partly be due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing supply chain issues, and the high cost of 5G equipment.

In India, 5G rollout is still a few months away as the auction for 5G spectrum is reportedly being delayed even further. Online reports also suggest that if the 5G spectrum auction gets pushed to July as reported, the rollout in India will be pushed to 2023 as telecom providers have said that they need at least six months after the allotment of the spectrum to start rolling out 5G to end users.

