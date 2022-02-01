Chinese Man Builds 27 Million mAh Power Bank That Can Power Large Appliances, Charge 5000 Phones

Power banks are used by everyone nowadays. Almost everyone these days carries a power bank with themselves for the extra battery, in case their devices run out of power while traveling or at a time there’s no power source. Now, power banks currently have a capacity that only goes into a few thousand milliampere hours (mAh). A tinkere from China has, however, taken the battery capacity on power banks to the next level and built himself a power bank with a 27 million mAh capacity. This, according to reports, could be the biggest power bank in the world and can charge TVs, washing machines, and several thousand smartphones.

Handy Geng, the person who built this gigantic power bank did this because he wanted a large power bank. Genk claims that his power bank can charge around 5,000 phones with 3,000mAh capacity. Geng appears to have used a large battery pack that people may find in electric vehicles. He said that he has built the project himself, including a protective frame and wiring to run about 60 ports. Alongside smartphones, this power bank can also run large appliances like TV, an electric scooter, and washing machines.

Given its size, you may think that a power unit like this wouldn’t be portable, but the huge power bank from Geng is completely portable. Despite its huge size, he can take it anywhere, as far as there’s a vehicle big enough to fit the power bank. In terms of dimensions, the power bank from Geng is 5.9ft x 3.9ft in size. He has attached wheels to the power bank to be able to drag the power bank wherever he wants.

According to reports, this is not Geng’s first project. He has earlier transformed a piano into a mobile grill, and built a rocket launch computer case, among other such innovations.

